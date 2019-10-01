Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Holder Private Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $9.42 Million as Share Value Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Portland Global Advisors Increased Its Holding by $576,472

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 856,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 332,813 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 130,024 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C

Portland Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Global Advisors Llc bought 3,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 18,192 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, up from 15,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $193.51. About 2.00 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% or 286 shares in its portfolio. Davenport And Limited Com accumulated 0.11% or 50,482 shares. 22,200 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Tiedemann has 11,194 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Farmers reported 1,873 shares stake. Opus Point Prtn Management Ltd Llc holds 0.38% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,397 shares. Dearborn Prns Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Acg Wealth has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Farm Mutual Automobile has 3.26M shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Benedict Fin Advisors Inc invested 2% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 22,512 are held by First Merchants Corp. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 23,626 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Inv Management has invested 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tiemann Inv Lc accumulated 1,469 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 2,692 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: CVS, TWLO, EL, AMGN – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen’s Blincyto successful in late-stage ALL study – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Amgen’s Spending Billions to Buy This 1 Drug; Plus Heart Disease Has a New Enemy – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Alexion Pharmaceuticals Dropped 11% in August – Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Announces New Clinical Data Evaluating Novel Investigational KRAS(G12C) Inhibitor In Patients With Solid Tumors At ESMO – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “SpartanNash to Acquire Martin’s Super Markets – Business Wire” published on November 20, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “SpartanNash Appoints New President of Food Distribution – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At Home Group Inc. by 423,918 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 134,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM).