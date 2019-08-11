Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Stock Rose While First Trust Advisors LP Decreased Position by $483,696; Antipodean Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) by $1.14 Million

Antipodean Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Antipodean Advisors Llc sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 222,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Antipodean Advisors Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 1.36 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108; 25/05/2018 – Carl C. Icahn Issues Statement Regarding Herbalife; 16/04/2018 – Herbalife Launches Asia Pacific Shared Services Center in Malaysia to Support Growing Nutrition Demand in the Region; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 18/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS SELF-TENDER SEEKING TO BUY UP TO $600M SHRS; 25/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Preliminary Results of Self-Tender Offer; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 22/03/2018 – Fun interview with @mcelarier on shorting in today’s environment. She’s finally forgiven me for going long $HLF back in the day

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 60,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 129,456 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, down from 189,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.44. About 129,234 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 17/04/2018 - Spartan Motors' Utilimaster To Showcase Ford Transit Utility Van Upfit Solution At 2018 NAFA Institute And Expo; 16/04/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY - ARRANGEMENT IMPLIES A VALUE OF ABOUT $1.4 BLN FOR SPARTAN AFTER ASSUMPTION OF SPARTAN'S NET DEBT AND PAYMENT OF TRANSACTION COSTS; 05/03/2018 Spartan Motors To Display Premiere Pumper Innovations On Emergency Response Vehicles At Firehouse World; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 20/03/2018 - SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$8; 03/05/2018 - SPARTAN MOTORS INC - SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.58 - $0.64; 15/03/2018 - Spartan Energy 4Q Loss/Shr C$0.05; 16/04/2018 - Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. -- Deal Digest; 28/05/2018 - Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 71,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has 20,873 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co owns 85,375 shares. Exchange Capital Inc accumulated 0.07% or 30,000 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd owns 449,694 shares. 35,830 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 526,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has 599,883 shares. Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 462 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2.29 million were reported by Blackrock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 60,583 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 78,400 shares.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 217,289 shares to 8.79M shares, valued at $88.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Stitch Fix Inc.

