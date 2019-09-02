Spartan Mtrs (SPAR) Share Price Rose While D-E Shaw & Company Has Increased Its Holding; As Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Price Declined, Cambiar Investors Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.47 Million

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 187,536 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.91 million, up from 179,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $152.79. About 729,992 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.82; 09/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $125; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 05/04/2018 – Berkshire Museum Fight Ends With Approval to Sell Norman Rockwell Painting; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 19/03/2018 – EPA: Deadline to Comment on Proposed Listing of the Rockwell Grenada Site to the Superfund National Priorities List Extended to

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc (SPAR) by 43.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 194,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The hedge fund held 643,036 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, up from 448,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 235,032 shares traded or 13.10% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 29/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Spartan Race Partners with Craft Sportswear; 18/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Orono Spartan plaza pavers on sale for a limited time; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Receives Four-Year Contract with Government Procurement Agency, National Joint Powers Alliance; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.60 – $0.66; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY – PURSUANT TO ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT, A NON-COMPLETION FEE OF $40 MLN WILL BE PAYABLE BY SPARTAN IN SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 12/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Emergency Suspension of Operating Authority of Spartan Installation and Repair LLC; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 Rev $790.0M-$815.0M; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 36,391 shares to 91,991 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 1.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.72M shares, and cut its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancshares De has 75,210 shares. 999 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). State Teachers Retirement holds 157,755 shares. 1.51M were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Live Your Vision Limited invested in 0.01% or 247 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 13,922 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.26% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Charles Schwab Invest has 0.1% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 883,829 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,395 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 112,650 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2,162 were reported by Jane Street Gp Limited Co. Marietta Prtn Limited Co has 2,456 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.1% or 2,904 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 0% or 27 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold SPAR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Gp reported 21,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 13,742 shares. First Manhattan Comm reported 67,005 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 76,200 shares. Cortina Asset Ltd Llc reported 563,601 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 394,376 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 860 shares. Legal & General Public Limited stated it has 6,845 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). 36,702 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur. Wilen Investment Mgmt Corp reported 31,771 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt Inc holds 155,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

