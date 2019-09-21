Spartan Mtrs Com (SPAR) Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $511,350 as Share Price Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position by $811,440

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 23,134 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 31,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39 million shares traded or 40.54% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – Edmond de Rothschild Adds Zimmer Biomet, Buys More Celgene: 13F; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE TO EXECUTE A $2B ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – SEES FY 2018 REVLIMID NET PRODUCT SALES WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO TO BE ABOUT $9.5 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Abide and Celgene Enter Worldwide License Agreement for ABX-1772

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com (SPAR) by 74.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 51,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.60% . The institutional investor held 120,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 68,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Spartan Mtrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.66. About 202,355 shares traded or 3.23% up from the average. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO SHR $0.35; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 07/03/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Exclusive Supply Agreement With Leading Electric Chassis Supplier, Motiv Power Systems; 15/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 22/05/2018 – A.M. Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Spartan Insurance Company; 16/04/2018 – Vermillion Energy to Buy Spartan Energy Corp. — Deal Digest; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.05, EST. EPS C$0.06 (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S: VERMILION PURCHASE OF SPARTAN IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to its Board of Directors

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $253.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (NYSE:OMN) by 77,878 shares to 349,221 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trecora Res Com (NYSE:TREC) by 49,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,597 shares, and cut its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 13 investors sold SPAR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated holds 0% or 17,258 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 4,441 shares. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Ltd Company has 1.6% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 471,211 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And accumulated 0.04% or 10,302 shares. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0% or 138,058 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Captrust Fin accumulated 57,413 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 255,171 shares. 28,425 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Exchange Mngmt reported 30,000 shares. State Street invested in 637,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl owns 16,552 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) or 767,326 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 19,987 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8,083 shares to 13,525 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moab Prns Limited Liability stated it has 92,519 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd reported 12,584 shares. Birchview Ltd Partnership holds 697,667 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Nj accumulated 4,250 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset invested in 3.92% or 169,330 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Com reported 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sivik Global Health Ltd Liability Corporation holds 60,000 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 693 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 281,124 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 12,929 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 29,147 shares. 45 are held by Mcmillion Capital Mgmt. Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability Company owns 10,316 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 25,647 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr invested in 5,287 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83 billion for 9.63 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.