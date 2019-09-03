Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) Reaches $11.72 After 7.00% Down Move; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Eaton Vance Corp. (EV)

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton Vance has $5000 highest and $4200 lowest target. $46’s average target is 9.13% above currents $42.15 stock price. Eaton Vance had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Credit Suisse. See Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Underweight Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $42.0000 Maintain

28/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $44.0000 Reinitiate

20/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

The stock of Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 7.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 101,386 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 07/03/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Exclusive Supply Agreement With Leading Electric Chassis Supplier, Motiv Power Systems; 20/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$8; 10/04/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Addition of Thomas Clevinger to Its Bd of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Backs 2018 Rev $790.0M-$815.0M; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Vermilion Acquisition Of Spartan Is Credit Positive; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 29/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Spartan Motors 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.58 – $0.64; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY REPORTS STRATEGIC COMBINATION WITH VERMILIONThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $413.97 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $10.90 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SPAR worth $28.98 million less.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. It has a 12.35 P/E ratio. Further, the firm operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Eaton Vance Corp. shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc has invested 0.02% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com holds 245 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings invested in 6,327 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 38,657 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 1.22M shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Howland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8,569 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Fiduciary Finance Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested in 0.08% or 7,100 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 1,443 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0% or 45,786 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.12M shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 61,884 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust has invested 0% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 351,295 shares traded. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EV News: 06/04/2018 – EATON VANCE CORP EV.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Rev $414.3M; 02/04/2018 – Distribution Dates and Amounts Announced for Eaton Vance Closed-End Funds; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video); 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Net $96.4M; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Adds Aptiv, Exits Dun & Bradstreet: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Eaton Vance 2Q Adj EPS 77c; 30/05/2018 – Muni Bonds a Buy as Ratios Set to Fall, Says Eaton Vance’s Patel; 02/05/2018 – Pierric G. Senay Joins Eaton Vance Corp. as Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations

More notable recent Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eaton Vance (EV) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Vance Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EV Company News For The Month Of August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Bronco, Mustang-inspired EV to lead Ford’s new product line in 2020 – CNBC” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $413.97 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 34.47 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold Spartan Motors, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 23.28 million shares or 0.48% less from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 290,000 were accumulated by Gamco Inc Et Al. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 2.76M shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 52,564 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr accumulated 21,380 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0% or 199,872 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has invested 0.06% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Heartland holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 689,750 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.31% or 563,601 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,742 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.05% or 36,702 shares. 76,200 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR).

More notable recent Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Spartan Motors (SPAR) Might be Well Poised for a Surge – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Setting stern tone, France’s Macron to spar with Britain’s Johnson on Brexit – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can SPAR Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SGRP) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Analysts await Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, up 52.94% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.17 per share. SPAR’s profit will be $9.18M for 11.27 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Spartan Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 73.33% EPS growth.