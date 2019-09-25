DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) had a decrease of 83.33% in short interest. DGWPF’s SI was 100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 83.33% from 600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for DRAEGERWERK AG & CO KGAA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:DGWPF)’s short sellers to cover DGWPF’s short positions. It closed at $35.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to report $0.26 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 52.94% from last quarter’s $0.17 EPS. SPAR’s profit would be $9.18 million giving it 13.51 P/E if the $0.26 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Spartan Motors, Inc.’s analysts see 73.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 67,596 shares traded. Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) has declined 17.10% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SPAR News: 20/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP SPE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$9 FROM C$8; 19/03/2018 – Spartan Motors to Attend the Seaport Global Securities Transports & Industrials Conference on March 21; 16/04/2018 – Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Strategic Business Combination With Vermilion Energy Inc; 29/05/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS – CO’S UNIT HAS BEEN AWARDED A FOUR-YEAR CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL JOINT POWERS ALLIANCE; 02/04/2018 – DoD-US Army: Task Force Spartan aviation brigade exchanges troops with Jordanian Air Force; 15/03/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY 4Q LOSS/SHR C$0.05, EST. EPS C$0.06 (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Spartan Energy Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 07/03/2018 – SPARTAN MOTORS INC – SPARTAN FLEET VEHICLES AND SERVICES, UNIT OF CO, ANNOUNCED HAS SIGNED EXCLUSIVE SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH MOTIV POWER SYSTEMS; 04/05/2018 – Spartan Motors Announces Semi-Annual Dividend; 16/04/2018 – `Glimmer of Optimism’ for Spartan Energy Held By Single Analyst

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $761.57 million. The firm develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. It has a 7.38 P/E ratio. It also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to clients in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $496.26 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 41.32 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 13 investors sold Spartan Motors, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 3.84% less from 23.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity owns 132,144 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company holds 6,845 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 35,357 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 75,835 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) for 4,505 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.98% or 191,103 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 34,300 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Olstein Mngmt L P holds 283,000 shares. Washington-based Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Barclays Public Ltd Llc accumulated 22,123 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,441 shares. First Tru Lp stated it has 138,058 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grp Incorporated has 21,819 shares.