Spartan Energy Acquisition (SPAQ) Upgraded By BidaskScore; Cubist Systematic Strategies Raised Continental Resources (CLR) Holding

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 307.08% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 34,267 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)'s stock declined 15.71%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 45,426 shares with $1.91M value, up from 11,159 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $11.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.58% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.81. About 3.47M shares traded or 26.60% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500.

In an analyst note issued to clients and investors today, BidaskScore upped shares of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SPAQ) to Hold rating.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.51 million activity. On Thursday, May 16 Hamm Harold bought $3.97 million worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 93,000 shares. McNabb John T II had bought 1,000 shares worth $39,880 on Wednesday, June 5.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased Great Westn Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) stake by 35,863 shares to 15,360 valued at $549,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) stake by 25,284 shares and now owns 35,161 shares. Blackline Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold CLR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 66.73 million shares or 7.77% less from 72.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 6 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Continental Resources has $5900 highest and $3500 lowest target. $49.29’s average target is 54.95% above currents $31.81 stock price. Continental Resources had 11 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by UBS. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Why Oil Stocks Got Crushed in August – Motley Fool" on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Oil Stocks Are Falling Back Down to Earth Today – The Motley Fool" published on September 17, 2019.

More notable recent Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Much Of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance" on August 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.09. About 434 shares traded. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.