Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 14 3.11 N/A 0.90 18.06

Table 1 highlights Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.8% 8.1%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 9.89% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 66.8%. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 2.01% 5.87% 40.48% 45.26% 58.9% 58.9%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.