Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

As Asset Management companies, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 2.46% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.