Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

As Asset Management companies, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|260.00
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 2.46% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.51%
|2.38%
|0%
|0%
|2.6%
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.73%
|-0.32%
|-2.98%
|6.74%
|-6.86%
|-1.44%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
