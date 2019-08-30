Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)

As Asset Management businesses, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 4.88 N/A 0.08 34.58

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is presently more expensive than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 3.74% stronger performance while Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.