Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Since Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|260.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 14.54% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.51%
|2.38%
|0%
|0%
|2.6%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
|-0.12%
|0.68%
|2.95%
|12.82%
|5.54%
|11.04%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
