Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW)

Since Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 14.54% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund -0.12% 0.68% 2.95% 12.82% 5.54% 11.04%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund