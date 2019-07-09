Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.42 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 11.49% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.