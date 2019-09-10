Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

This is a contrast between Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.71 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 highlights Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Company that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 17.3% respectively. Comparatively, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has 29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.