Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 3.91% respectively. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.34%
|0.56%
|-0.67%
|0.22%
|-3.78%
|7.99%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.