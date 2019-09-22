Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 3.91% respectively. Competitively, First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 63.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.