Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We are contrasting Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.33 N/A -0.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 3.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.