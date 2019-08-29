Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)

We are contrasting Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|26
|6.33
|N/A
|-0.73
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 3.74%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
|-0.04%
|1.13%
|1.79%
|2.24%
|2.48%
|2.57%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.