Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 20.91 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Clough Global Equity Fund, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 27.94% respectively. Comparatively, 0.04% are Clough Global Equity Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Clough Global Equity Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.