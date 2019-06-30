Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. -1.09% -1.58% 3.41% 3.51% -4.04% 14.58%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.