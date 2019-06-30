Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|260.00
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.28% of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.51%
|2.38%
|0%
|0%
|2.6%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|-1.09%
|-1.58%
|3.41%
|3.51%
|-4.04%
|14.58%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
