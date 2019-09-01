Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 0% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.