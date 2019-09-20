Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Touches $10.08 High on Sep, 20; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Decreased Guidewire Software (GWRE) Stake

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) stake by 3.05% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 8,055 shares as Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 255,713 shares with $25.92 million value, down from 263,768 last quarter. Guidewire Software Inc now has $8.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $109.11. About 297,131 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04

The stock of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) reached all time high today, Sep, 20 and still has $10.38 target or 3.00% above today’s $10.08 share price. This indicates more upside for the $695.52 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $10.38 PT is reached, the company will be worth $20.87M more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.08. About 98,710 shares traded. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $695.52 million. It intends to enter into merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination agreement with one or more businesses. It has a 265.26 P/E ratio.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $212,324 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Lego Catherine P, worth $212,324.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Timessquare Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 139,700 shares. 6,943 are held by Da Davidson And Communication. St James Invest Limited Com owns 2,775 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Lc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Glynn Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 16,940 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 8,073 are held by Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 679,594 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 58,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corp owns 34,129 shares. Bares Cap holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 312,601 shares. 411,466 are held by Northern Tru. Vident Inv Advisory Lc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 4,715 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 3,472 shares.

