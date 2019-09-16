Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Contrasting side by side

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.45%
|0.52%
|-1.4%
|5.79%
|0%
|13.7%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.