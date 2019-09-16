Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Contrasting side by side

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.45% 0.52% -1.4% 5.79% 0% 13.7%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Global High Income Fund.