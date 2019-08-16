Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Jupai Holdings Limited has 2.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 3.74% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.