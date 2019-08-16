Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Jupai Holdings Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Jupai Holdings Limited has 2.59% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 3.74% stronger performance while Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
