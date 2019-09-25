Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 262.89 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.