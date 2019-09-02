Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.31 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares and 3.74% of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.04% 1.13% 1.79% 2.24% 2.48% 2.57%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.