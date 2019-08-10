Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|Ares Management Corporation
|25
|4.68
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ares Management Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ares Management Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the average price target of Ares Management Corporation is $30.25, which is potential 7.27% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 66.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.