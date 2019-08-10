Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Ares Management Corporation 25 4.68 N/A 0.27 108.33

Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Ares Management Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ares Management Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of Ares Management Corporation is $30.25, which is potential 7.27% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 66.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Ares Management Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ares Management Corporation beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.