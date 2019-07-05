Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) Comparing side by side

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Ares Management Corporation 23 5.07 N/A 0.27 95.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation. Ares Management Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Ares Management Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 3.97% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 65.7%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.