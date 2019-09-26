Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Comparing side by side

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 31.17%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
