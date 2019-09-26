Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Comparing side by side

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 31.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.