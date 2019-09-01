Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shares Declined While Baker Bros Advisors LP Lowered Its Stake by $71.44 Million; As Intricon (IIN) Shares Declined, Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Cut by $402,500 Its Stake

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 632,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 751,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 657,647 shares traded or 35.99% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.83% . The hedge fund held 36,519 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 52,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.67M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.4. About 113,640 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 67.84% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.84% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference May 24; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,100 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Management. Gamco Inc Et Al reported 259,331 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Gabelli Funds Ltd invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 0% or 20,704 shares. Bailard accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Vanguard Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 1.13% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 623 shares. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 5,654 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 29,682 shares. Aperio Grp Lc invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). New Jersey-based Alpine has invested 2.6% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20B and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc. by 203,238 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $69.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 117,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

