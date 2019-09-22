Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shareholder Longfellow Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $552,534 as Market Valuation Declined; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Rose, Harber Asset Management Upped by $1.59 Million Its Stake

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $102.36. About 471,317 shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 40,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 330,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 289,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 12.84 million shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 09/03/2018 – Stealth Mark Joins the Industry Council for Tangible Assets and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.25% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 232,630 were reported by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc. Texas Yale owns 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,725 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com has 0.15% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Meiji Yasuda Life Com holds 0.03% or 5,821 shares. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 8.01 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma owns 0.18% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11.04M shares. 680 are held by Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated. Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 270 shares or 0% of the stock. Parnassus Invests Ca accumulated 1.92 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Schwerin Boyle Mngmt stated it has 249,000 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 933,481 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,222 shares. Johnson Grp Incorporated invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 103,900 shares to 50,279 shares, valued at $4.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 47,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,517 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $117.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bardin Hill Management Prtn Lp stated it has 170,318 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Polar Asset Mgmt Prtn has invested 0.1% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Wellington Llp holds 0.01% or 276,997 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 243,474 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Yakira Cap Mgmt reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Tig Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 2.65% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 20,837 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc invested 0.03% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Prudential Inc holds 3,430 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated accumulated 194,504 shares. Invesco accumulated 65,390 shares. Natixis reported 103,665 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% stake. Rhenman And Asset Management Ab has invested 0.11% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Morgan Stanley owns 105,989 shares.