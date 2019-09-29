Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shareholder Longfellow Investment Management Company Decreased Its Position by $552,534; Novare Capital Management Increased Its Bank Of America (BAC) Position by $2.62 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 535,416 shares traded or 28.37% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America (BAC) by 255.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 93,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 130,184 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.78M, up from 36,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – Nabriva Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 15/05/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Zogenix Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT MIT SLOAN CONFERENCE IN NYC; 16/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 18% in 2018, BofA Leads; 08/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $656.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 2,114 shares to 59,907 shares, valued at $10.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,759 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rech & Management owns 25,484 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. North Carolina-based Arbor Ltd has invested 0.17% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 8,764 are owned by Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Spc Financial Incorporated holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,788 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.02% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 15,616 shares. Catalyst Lc holds 0.03% or 28,400 shares. First Allied Advisory Service holds 234,454 shares. Pillar Pacific Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 375,152 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ferguson Wellman Capital owns 21,794 shares. 1.28M are owned by Westpac. 10,198 are held by Community Natl Bank Na. Cahill Advisors stated it has 9,105 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 10,920 shares. Private Wealth Partners Llc invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $117.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.