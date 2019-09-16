Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Increased Position by $6.80 Million; Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Holding Held by Rivernorth Capital Management Llc

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc bought 99,805 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 7.87M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.47M, up from 7.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Voya Prime Rate Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $693.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.69. About 146,068 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44 million, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $104.77. About 403,746 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Inter Duration Mn Tmf (NID) by 154,421 shares to 264,842 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 654,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD).

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1,873 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold PPR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 2.13% less from 47.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Net Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Saba Mgmt LP has 2.74% invested in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 13.51M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc holds 17,700 shares. Shaker Finance Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Whittier Trust reported 14,000 shares stake. Stifel Corp reported 452,595 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc owns 1,208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. 86,330 were accumulated by Autus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR). Parametric Port Lc owns 295,605 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 2,500 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) for 14,400 shares. 12,400 were reported by Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated. Cetera Ltd Liability Corp holds 318,896 shares.

