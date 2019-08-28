Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Shareholder Baker Bros Advisors LP Cut Its Position by $71.44 Million; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Northwest Investment Counselors Has Lowered Holding by $343,899

Northwest Investment Counselors Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 5,076 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 6,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $353.35. About 174,155 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.37; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.38; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 632,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 751,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $99.62. About 323,188 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial invested in 240,270 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 19,693 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners holds 0.11% or 8,510 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 565 shares. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 9,634 shares. Moreover, Atlanta Management L L C has 1.52% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). California Employees Retirement System has 83,506 shares. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Brown Advisory reported 219,106 shares. Caxton Associates LP has 1,884 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. The Missouri-based American Century Companies has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 2,668 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 75,102 shares. Westfield Capital Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.29% or 138,540 shares.

