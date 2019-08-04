Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Share Price Declined While Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed Its Stake by $2.55 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Lifted Its Position by $6.06 Million

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 85.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 22,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 3,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, down from 26,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 366,471 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 114,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $435.52M, up from 7.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.43 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Tanks, Look For More Downside; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 13/04/2018 – TCS recognized as `Best in Class’ in Oracle SaaS Implementation Services in Europe by PAC; 15/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $51; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.20M shares to 9.31M shares, valued at $534.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 77,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.82M shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 31,430 shares to 52,307 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 3,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 152.17% or $3.15 from last year’s $2.07 per share. After $-1.43 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.48% EPS growth.

