Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Viad (VVI) Stock Rose While Renaissance Technologies Lifted Position

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 32,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 505,371 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.74M, down from 537,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $102.4. About 376,156 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp (VVI) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The hedge fund held 76,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, up from 69,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.55. About 15,848 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP SEES 2018 INCOME PER SHARE BEFORE OTHER ITEMS$0.03; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Consolidated Rev to Increase at Low Single-Digit Rate Vs. 2017; 26/04/2018 – Viad Corp Delivers as Expected for First Quarter 2018; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees Expect Consolidated Adjusted Segment EBITDA $156.5M-$160.5M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP VVI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $1.33 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Viad 1Q Rev $277.4M; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY REVENUE $ 277.4 MLN VS $ 325.8 MLN; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 0.01% or 69,900 shares. Amg Natl Tru National Bank holds 5,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 21,000 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc reported 194,504 shares. Citadel Advsrs has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 20,225 were reported by Wells Fargo And Mn. Gardner Lewis Asset LP reported 4.71% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Aqr Cap Limited Liability Company reported 32,848 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,699 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,221 shares. American Intl Grp Inc Inc has 21,859 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Partner Investment Mngmt LP reported 0.1% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Capital Fund Mngmt accumulated 17,314 shares.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 48,500 shares to 218,500 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) by 325,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 790,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NYSE:PBYI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covey Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 4.66% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,293 shares. Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 344,085 shares. Td Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Yorktown & Rech, Virginia-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Parametric Associate accumulated 31,511 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Invesco reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 100,707 were reported by Martingale Asset Management L P. Comerica Financial Bank reported 19,056 shares. Aperio Group reported 8,302 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 288 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 6,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp owns 900 shares.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $113.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 389,850 shares to 19,350 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 67,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,124 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).