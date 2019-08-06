Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Partner Investment Management LP Lowered Its Stake; As Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Price Rose, Pershing Square Capital Management LP Lowered Position

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 85.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 22,603 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 3,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441,000, down from 26,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $101.32. About 193,417 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32B, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $12 during the last trading session, reaching $780.21. About 540,979 shares traded or 5.83% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – FOLLOWING CHANGES, CHIPOTLE WILL CLOSE ITS DENVER AND NEW YORK CITY OFFICES; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE SPOKESMAN CHRIS ARNOLD COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle’s chief marketing officer is resigning; 07/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $395 FROM $350; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards Pursuant To NYSE Rule 303A.08; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle to move headquarters to California

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Snap Figures Out How to Grow Again – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CNCE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Growth Stocks for In-the-Know Investors – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Small Business Owners Can Easily Avoid This Customer Service Mistake – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. WTI Midland crude back in positive territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 120 shares. Lmr Prns Llp reported 194,400 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.13% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 210,339 were reported by Fmr Ltd Com. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 7,500 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. C Ww Holdings A S invested in 37,392 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Amg Savings Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 5,000 shares. 36,645 are owned by Product Partners Ltd Liability Corp. 8,000 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Prudential Financial Inc reported 3,072 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 20,360 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Bank Of America De invested in 157,279 shares. Public Sector Pension Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 46,800 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,381 shares to 9,035 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 33,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,864 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And Incorporated has 135,793 shares. State Street Corp owns 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 1.03M shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.59% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Motco stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Coatue Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,192 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 245,393 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.16% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 6,736 shares. Virtu Finance Limited holds 1,288 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 59,867 shares or 0.19% of the stock. 175 were accumulated by Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company. 739 were reported by Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited. Tobam invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $98.32 million activity. The insider Hartung Jack sold $4.34M.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94M for 62.92 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.