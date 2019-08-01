Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Motley Fool Asset Management Increased Stake by $673,480 as Stock Value Declined; Bristol John W & Company Raised Holding in Borgwarner (BWA) by $428,184 as Shares Declined

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.94M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.8. About 2.14 million shares traded or 23.82% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – FOREIGN CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE 2018 SALES BY $405 MLN, DUE TO APPRECIATION OF EURO AND CHINESE YUAN; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 19.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 5,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 36,058 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 30,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $100.02. About 347,041 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold ONCE shares while 43 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.27 million shares or 23.69% less from 37.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp invested in 0.01% or 270,788 shares. 210,339 were accumulated by Fmr Limited Co. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. 36,058 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 9,022 shares. Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,072 shares. C Worldwide Gp Holding A S holds 37,392 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. S Muoio Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has 50,000 shares for 5.22% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 60,382 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 692,315 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Partner Invest LP has 3,874 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Geode Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 397,409 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 609,707 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% or 185,795 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 52 shares. Advisory Network Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 517 shares. 71,215 were reported by Quinn Opportunity Lc. Cambiar Investors Limited Liability accumulated 853,801 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Ltd Llc has 1.56% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 406,214 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested 0% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Turtle Creek Asset invested in 2.57M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 24,352 shares. Mengis Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,870 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 965,929 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 1.82M shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company holds 3.15M shares. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or reported 19,888 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 0.02% or 25,910 shares.

