Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Macquarie Group LTD Has Decreased Holding by $27.94 Million; Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Has Lifted Waters (WAT) Stake by $2.77 Million as Valuation Declined

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 77.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 25,354 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 14,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $211.89. About 473,088 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 29/03/2018 – VICAM Introduces a New Method for BPA Detection; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Waters Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:16:05 P.M. POSTPONED PROCEEDINGS – At the conclusion of debate on the Maxine Waters; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 27/03/2018 – GERMANY GRANTS NORD STREAM 2 BUILDING APPROVAL IN HOME WATERS

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 39.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 247,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 375,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.72 million, down from 622,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 657,647 shares traded or 35.94% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 0.06% stake. Huntington Bank has 55 shares. Ledyard National Bank & Trust owns 1,687 shares. Bancshares Pictet And Cie (Asia) reported 0.41% stake. Korea Invest holds 61,608 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Company Ltd Partnership invested in 72 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru holds 92 shares. Becker Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Smith Asset Mgmt Group Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,100 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 850 shares. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.95% or 56,190 shares. De Burlo Inc invested in 27,100 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Linscomb And Williams Inc invested in 0.05% or 2,413 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 182 shares. 1,485 are held by Clean Yield Group Inc.

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $219.06M and $224.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8,628 shares to 23,435 shares, valued at $5.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Macquarie Group Ltd, which manages about $58.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 114,027 shares to 315,075 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 42,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).