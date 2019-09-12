Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Longfellow Investment Management Company Decreased Holding; Berkshire Asset Management Stake In Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Was Has Boosted

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 72.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc sold 5,417 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,083 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $213,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 380,259 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) by 108.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 17,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.32% . The hedge fund held 34,199 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, up from 16,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Peoples Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 641 shares traded. Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) has risen 5.70% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIS News: 27/04/2018 – PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs 1Q EPS 79c; 27/04/2018 – Peoples Financial Svcs Raises Quarterly Dividend to 33c Vs. 32c; 25/04/2018 – Peoples Financial 1Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP – ON MARCH 30, BOARD OF CO APPOINTED JOHN R. ANDERSON lll AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF CO – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Financial Services Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIS)

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,688 shares to 279,873 shares, valued at $37.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,610 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Broad Market (SCHB).

Since June 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PFIS shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes.

Longfellow Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $117.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 28,550 shares to 140,725 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual earnings per share reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.