Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Increased Stake; Strs Ohio Has Trimmed Its Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $454,916

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc. (CDK) by 86.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 9,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 1,508 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74,000, down from 10,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 499,619 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $3.23 TO $3.28, EST. $3.27; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program; 20/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC CDK.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.67 TO $2.72; 17/04/2018 – CDK Global Acquires Progressus Media; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Group Buys New 1.6% Position in CDK Global; 22/03/2018 – CDK Global Launches Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform; 26/04/2018 – Correct: CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.67-EPS $2.72, Not $2.62-$2.72; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global & Auto/Mate to Terminate Planned Transaction; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: No Termination Fee Under Terms of Agreement

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 535,416 shares traded or 26.39% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 14.77% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CDK’s profit will be $90.91M for 15.69 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 46,008 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $235.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Match Group Inc by 123,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc.