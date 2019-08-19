Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Ecor1 Capital Has Lowered Stake by $68.69 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Share Price Declined, Boston Family Office Lowered by $5.80 Million Its Stake

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $100.67. About 19,022 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 20/04/2018 – DJ Spark Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ONCE); 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.25; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 61,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 46,565 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, down from 108,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 341,505 shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 03/04/2018 – #2 — In sudden revamp, Celgene CEO Alles bids his COO goodbye and looks to regain confidence with management shuffle $CELG; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,680 shares to 22,774 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 37,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.85% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Canyon Capital Advsr Ltd Llc reported 1.26 million shares stake. Weatherly Asset Lp owns 2,467 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 115,736 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pettee Invsts owns 8,816 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 86,519 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,100 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.08% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Peoples Financial holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neumann Capital Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 6,275 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 0.59% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 14,000 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha reported 2,545 shares. Riverpark Llc has 43,838 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Nokota Lp stated it has 124,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv owns 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 243,861 shares.

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares to 478,574 shares, valued at $24.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 1.07 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Chiasma Inc.