Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Baker Bros Advisors LP Lowered Stake; Thomas Story & Son Has Raised Intel (INTC) Stake by $406,510

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 7,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 241,273 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 233,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.7. About 21.99 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 28/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigating potential age discrimination in Intel’s 2016 cuts; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – NVDA, GOOG, INTC: BREAKING: NVIDIA Temporarily Suspends Self Driving Testing Across Globe Following Uber Fatality $NVDA – ! $NVDA $GOOG $INTC; 22/03/2018 – Self-driving car industry confronts trust issues after Uber crash; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 12/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING REPORT: House Intel Committee Finds “No Evidence” of Trump-Russia Collusion. #DUH #MAGA

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) by 45.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 632,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 751,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.63M, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $100.11. About 158,372 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 225,619 shares to 2.08M shares, valued at $60.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 368,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC).

