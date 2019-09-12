Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Since Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 67.56 N/A -2.36 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 5.54 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 12.68% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $115. Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 consensus price target and a 163.16% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Tocagen Inc. appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 36.1%. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Tocagen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tocagen Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.