Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

We will be comparing the differences between Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 102 66.01 N/A -2.36 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s beta is 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Spark Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 15.07% at a $114.75 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 28.3%. Insiders owned roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.