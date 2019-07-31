Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 95 55.28 N/A -2.18 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 21.63 N/A -8.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 189.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.89 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, with potential downside of -3.47%. Meanwhile, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $20.5, while its potential upside is 676.52%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 59.2%. Insiders held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Onconova Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.