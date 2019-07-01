Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS)

Since Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 86 56.39 N/A -2.18 0.00 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -65.5%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.42 shows that Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Novus Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.27 beta and it is 227.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Novus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Novus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.55% and an $95.79 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Novus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 35.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Novus Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Novus Therapeutics Inc. -18.22% -50% -48.84% -47.74% -61.47% 37.5%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Novus Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions. The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology platform (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. It is developing a foam-based combination drug-product to the external ear canal that is an improved treatment option for acute otitis externa. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California.