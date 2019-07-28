Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP)

Since Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 94 54.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Midatech Pharma Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.33% and an $95.79 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Midatech Pharma Plc has 32.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Midatech Pharma Plc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Midatech Pharma Plc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.