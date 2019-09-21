Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 67.76 N/A -2.36 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 241.76 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Spark Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $115, while its potential upside is 12.35%. Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 118.70%. The results provided earlier shows that MeiraGTx Holdings plc appears more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 36.6%. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.