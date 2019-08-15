Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

We are comparing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 99 65.42 N/A -2.36 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.03 beta indicates that Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. MediciNova Inc.’s 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, MediciNova Inc. which has a 34.8 Current Ratio and a 34.8 Quick Ratio. MediciNova Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a -3.07% downside potential and a consensus target price of $95.79. Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 173.97%. Based on the results shown earlier, MediciNova Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.3% of MediciNova Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats MediciNova Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.