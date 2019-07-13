Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 90 53.94 N/A -2.18 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.25 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.30% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $95.79.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.5% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. -7.18% -11.93% 20.51% 7.48% -71.4% 53.41%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.