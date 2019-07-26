Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 93 54.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.73 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

The downside potential is -2.33% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $95.79. Meanwhile, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $21, while its potential upside is 25.07%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 87.7% respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.