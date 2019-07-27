Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 94 54.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 Geron Corporation 1 280.35 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta indicates that Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Geron Corporation has beta of 2.9 which is 190.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Geron Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Geron Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$95.79 is Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.33%. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 189.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.5% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Geron Corporation has 0.48% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Geron Corporation 2.29% -3.76% 24.31% 8.48% -48.41% 79%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Spark Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.